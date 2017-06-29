Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After much of the nation spent the day reeling from President Trump’s very personal, vindictive early morning Twitter attacks on Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — particularly Brzezinski, whom he accused of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” — Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders proceeded with her daily press briefing like a woman who was being sent to the gallows.

Prior to the briefing, Sanders spoke to Fox News, defending the president’s actions. “I don’t think that the president’s ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” she claimed. “This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media or liberal elites in Hollywood or anywhere else.” Not surprisingly, those words came back to haunt Sanders as John Roberts from Fox News called her on them to kick off the briefing, asking whether or not Trump had gone too far with the “deeply personal” nature of his tweet.

“Ah, I don’t think so,” Sanders started off. “I mean the president has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by members on that program, and I think he’s been very clear that when he gets attacked, he’s gonna hit back. I think the American people elected someone who’s tough, who’s smart, and who’s a fighter. And that’s Donald Trump.”

She then went on to claim that Scarborough and Brzezinski had inflicted their own “personal” attacks against Trump, herself, and other members of his staff on Morning Joe. “I guess it’s like living in the Twilight Zone,” she continued. “They do this day after day after day and then the president responds and defends himself and everybody is appalled,” she said, even having the nerve to insinuate that the previous administration hadn’t dealt with these type of personal attacks when we know that A) it did and B) most of them were literally perpetuated by her boss himself.