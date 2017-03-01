The White House Might Crack Down On Pot

The Supreme Court Orders Virginia’s Legislative Districts To Be Reexamined For Racial Bias

03.01.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered a lower court to review Virginia legislative districts for evidence of racial bias to discourage minorities from voting. The The Washington Post notes that 12 districts may have been reconfigured by the state’s GOP-led Congress, possibly to diminish the African-American vote.

In Bethune-Hill v. Virginia State Board of Elections, attorneys argued that the legislative redrawing made it much more difficult for low-income and minority communities to vote. However, the district court said race was only a factor in one district redrawing. The Supreme Court’s majority disagreed, and while they didn’t issue any definitive proclamations, they found that 11 other districts appear to display some racially-motivated factors. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote this in the majority opinion:

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, writing for five other justices, said the three-judge panel that had initially considered the challenge made a mistake at the beginning of its examination of whether the use of race predominated in drawing some districts. It required challengers to show at the outset that the predominate use of race created a conflict with traditional redistricting criteria. But Kennedy said that was not the right approach.

“A conflict or inconsistency may be persuasive circumstantial evidence tending to show racial predomination, but there is no rule requiring challengers to present this kind of evidence in every case,” Kennedy wrote.

This is not the first time racial gerrymandering has recently been in the news, as North Carolina saw a redistricting struck down after it was deemed unconstitutional. You can read the Bethune-Hill v. Virginia State Board of Elections ruling by clicking here.

(Via Politico & The Washington Post)

Around The Web

TAGSgerrymanderSUPREME COURTvotingVoting Rights
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP