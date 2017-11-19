Sean Hannity Spiraled Into An All-Caps Meltdown Ahead Of A CNN Segment Related To His Advertiser Boycott

#Bill Clinton #Fox News
11.19.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Sean Hannity’s most recent wavering on Roy Moore put him back on the Senate candidate’s side while stating that Alabama voters should make the call after multiple allegations that Moore sexually assaulted minors. Three weeks remain until voters go to the polls, and in the meantime, Hannity has some scores to settle despite now feeling fantastic about Keurig. The coffee brewer manufacturer’s CEO apologized for getting political while pulling its ads from Hannity’s show due to increasing public pressure, which saw the host encourage his viewers to destroy Keurig machines.

Hannity now feels much better about the situation. He’s giving away 500 Keurigs and thanked the company “for always standing by me.” However, his good mood couldn’t last. On Sunday morning, Hannity grew irate after hearing that the Media Matters President Angelo Carusone — who leads the outlet that compiled a list of Hannity advertisers for consumers to contact throughout the Moore scandal, as well as Hannity’s spreading of the Seth Rich conspiracy — was appearing on CNN’s Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter.

