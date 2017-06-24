Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sean Hannity survived his brief advertising exodus after pushing the Seth Rich conspiracy, but now someone else is mad at him— Conservative firebrand Ann Coutler. The pundit appeared on Hannity’s Fox News show to promote her latest book and column, but went in feeling that not all her comments would make it on air. Sure enough, when Coulter saw the final interview didn’t feature her comments about Goldman Sachs and the Trump administration, she accused Hannity of trying to censor her.

Coulter was on Hannity’s show to talk about Trump’s recent comments about wanting only rich people in his administration. She anticipated trouble, apparently, because before the interview aired she tweeted that if he cut her screed on Trump’s hire of Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn, “it will be a scandal.”

I'm on @seanhannity at 10 discussing Trump's "rich man" comment & if Sean cuts ONE WORD of my attack on Goldman Sachs, it will be a scandal. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 22, 2017

It would appear that Coulter got caught up in sharing her thoughts on “leftist rage,” continuing the narrative of liberal violence that some conservatives have been running with since the shooting at a Republican Congressional baseball practice. While Hannity’s viewers got plenty of Coulter’s remarks on how “the respectable left is intentionally ginning up the psychotic left,” there wasn’t time enough, apparently, for her thoughts on Goldman Sachs. Anne was vindicated, and displeased, hopping on Twitter again to claim censorship and promote her column.