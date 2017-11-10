The defense of GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore following the release of a Washington Post report alleging he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl seems daunting, but it has begun. Several of Moore’s supporters are beginning to speak out for the already controversial candidate, with some even using Nativity story to give Moore the benefit of the doubt:

"Take the Bible … Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus" – St Auditor Jim Zeigler (R-AL) to @washexaminer on Roy Moore allegations, noting Moore "never had sexual intercourse with any of the girls" — Politics1.com (@Politics1com) November 9, 2017

But the most prominent defender following the release of the extensive WaPo report has been Sean Hannity, using his radio show and Fox News spot to craft a defense of the former judge with the support of those at Fox News. On his radio show and in the clip above, Hannity spoke out in support of Moore and brought into question the allegations against him, calling out the existence of false accusations and saying Moore’s relationships were consensual: