Fox News

Tuesday night saw some last-minute developments on Donald Trump’s latest travel ban, which a federal judge in Hawaii blocked at the last minute from going into effect. Trump soon reacted (while he was conveniently holding a 2020 campaign rally, seriously) by accusing the judge of making the U.S. look “weak.” Days later, Trump cheerleader Sean Hannity continues to be steamed over this setback, so he birthed a new conspiracy theory about why the judge could have made such a decision.

On Hannity’s radio show, the Fox News personality planted the seed for the right-wing to lovingly nurture with care. In the same way that he defended Donald Trump’s lewd comments with a reference to King David’s concubines, Hannity randomly connected some dots. Based upon the fact that Judge Derrick Watson (who was born in Honolulu) graduated from Harvard Law School a year prior to Obama, he thinks that maybe Obama and the federal judge got high together, so the judge should have recused himself:

“By the way, this judge who issued the travel ban ruling is an Obama law school classmate. Maybe he should have recused himself from the case. Just a maybe. Were they best friends in Hawaii, were they part of the Choom Gang, smoking pot and hanging out and doing a little bit of weed and maybe even a little blow?”

The Huffington Post points out that “the Choom gang” was the nickname for Obama’s group of friends in Hawaii when they smoked weed together, according to a biographer. So, Hannity thinks Obama and Watson casually bonded over both weed and blow, which would explain why they don’t want to let Trump MAGA. It’s so silly, but at least it may prompt Alex Jones to rip his shirt off while yelling, “Bloooooooooowwwwww! Benghazi!”

Just FYI, Media Matters has the audio version of Hannity’s comments.

(Via Media Matters, CNN & Huffington Post)