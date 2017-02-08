Ugh. Spicer desecrates Coretta Scott King, tells string of lies about Sessions pic.twitter.com/65nqBjIcFY — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) February 8, 2017

Sean Spicer may have no idea that Frederick Douglass is not alive, but he did confirm knowledge that Coretta Scott King is no longer with us. The subject arose during the daily White House press briefing when the subject of a silenced Elizabeth Warren arose. This clip begins with American Urban Radio Networks White House Reporter April Ryan joking that she should be allowed a few extra questions because of Black History Month, and Spicer laughs and responds, “You can play that once.”

Ryan then broached the subject of Trump attorney general Jeff Sessions’ controversial career history. This includes alleged voter suppression efforts, which King discussed in her 1986 letter that Warren tried to read on the Senate floor. Ryan asked Spicer what she thought of King’s characterization of Sessions as someone who worked against the civil rights movement.

Spicer answered that the White House greatly respects King, but he stated, “I would respectfully disagree with her assessment of Senator Sessions then and now.” He then proceeded to paint Sessions (whose KKK jokes cost him a federal judge gig) as a pillar of civil rights with a stellar record.

The press secretary added, “I can only hope that if she was still with us today that after getting to know him, and to see his record, and his commitment to voting and civil rights,” that she would support him now. Considering how the NAACP, confirmation hearing protesters, and a testifying Cory Booker feel today, it’s highly doubtful that King would change her previous assessment. This is only more alternative-fact finding from Spicer.