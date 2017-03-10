Sean Spicer's comments on the "deep state." A post shared by UPROXX News (@uproxxnews) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

During Friday’s press briefing, Sean Spicer fielded a question on whether the White House believes that a “deep state” is attempting to actively undermine Trump. This follows days of the term picking up online steam with the right wing, although it’s been a conspiracy theory for awhile. For example, Infowars‘ shirt-destroyer Alex Jones believes the deep state has secretly plotted and carried out attacks such as the OKC bombing, Sandy Hook massacre, and JFK assassination.

Last night, Sean Hannity kicked off his Fox News festivities by paying lip service to the so-called deep state, which he says includes “Obama holdover” bureaucrats who are working to dismantle the government from within. He then urged Trump to “purge” the government of those who don’t support him. Well, Spicey brought his tin foil hat to today’s press conference and accepted the use of “deep state” (without actually using the term himself):

“Well, I think that there’s no question of when you have eight years of one party in office that there are people who … continue to espouse the agenda of previous administrations, so I don’t think it should come as any surprise that there are people that burrowed in the government during eight years of the last administration and, you know, may have believed in that agenda and continue to want to seek that.”

When pressed further on whether the CIA will take on an active role to “purge” the members of deep state, Spicer answered that this wasn’t the CIA’s job. He didn’t elaborate, so perhaps this means Trump will take charge, as he did with those baseless wiretapping accusations against Obama.

Anyway, “deep state” sorta sounds like a Trump-themed adult film coming to a streaming service near you. Yes, it probably involves “golden showers” and/or “leaks” … and a tin-foil covered set. Yuck.