John Legend​ is Trying to Change Mass Incarceration

Sean Spicer Has Resigned As Trump’s Press Secretary

#Breaking News #Politics #Donald Trump
Senior Contributor
07.21.17 8 Comments

Getty Image

From the beginning, Sean Spicer didn’t appear to enjoy his job. Forced to explain his boss’ absurd tweets and hiding in the bushes to avoid awkward questions, Spicer was arguably the most miserable man in Washington. But apparently the last straw was being passed over for a promotion.

Now the New York Times is reporting that Spicer is resigning as press secretary after Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci, a frequent Trump defender on TV and a Wall Street financier in his day job, as communications director, a fairly blunt snub against Spicer:

Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, but Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

Spicer had been angling for a promotion in the White House, hoping to step away from press secretary duties in favor of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who’s generally taken the podium in the recent press briefings. That Spicer, who’s been second only to Trump in the public mockery he’s gotten, was passed over for a plum role and would be expected to work for somebody with less experience, appears to be the last straw. This will make Spicer the ninth high level official to resign or be fired from the Trump administration, which just reached the six month mark this week.

UPDATE: Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a longtime colleague of Spicer’s, is reportedly furious with Scaramucci’s appointment.

(Via The New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSBREAKING NEWSdonald trumpPoliticsSean Spicer

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP