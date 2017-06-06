Are Trump’s tweets considered official WH statements?
Spicer: “They’re considered official statements” by President https://t.co/F4FYsdyMXK
— CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2017
Should President Trump’s tweets be considered official White House statements? It’s a question that comes up almost daily, particularly when Trump is accusing a former president of illegal behavior. The riddle also arises when Trump tweets gibberish (that Sean Spicer cannot adequately explain) or after he attacks London’s mayor following terrorism. On Tuesday, a reporter — One America News’ Trey Yingst — finally asked this question during a Spicer press briefing. Yingst received this deer-in-the-headlights answer:
“Well, the president is the president of the United States, so …. they’re considered official statements by the president of the United States.”
This may arrive as news to Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway, who recently berated the press for their “obsession” in covering Trump’s tweets. Her rebuke presented a few wrinkles. First, Conway’s husband, George, later trolled the “travel ban” tweets from Trump. And secondly, Conway insisted that it’s “not true” that Trump feels that Twitter is the best method of communicating with the American people. In the below clip, Spicer told the press that Trump does, in fact, use Twitter as an effective way of talking to the masses:
“The president is the most effective messenger on his agenda and I think his use of social media — he now has a collective total of close to 110 million people across different platforms — give him an opportunity to speak directly to the American people which has proved to be a very effective tool.”
Sean Spicer on Trump’s tweets: “The President is the most effective messenger on his agenda” https://t.co/zUF2v9hBpo
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 6, 2017
This probably caused some cartoon-steam to spill from Conway’s ears. Of course, there is also an unsanctioned Twitter robot that translates Trump’s tweets into “statements” that look like White House letterhead. Kinda spooky.
SC is going to have fun with that when they review the travel ban.
I bet Conway blames the liberal media for their inability to get their messages straight regarding his Tweets as official communication.
And Trump supporters will delude themselves into believing it, of course.
“They’re considered official statements unless it contradicts another statement, then depending on our mood, we’ll decide if its official or not”
Fixed.
Can someone explain to me if there are legal ramifications to this revelation?
Legal? None. But lawyers will have an endless amount of written bullshit to pull from if they want to challenge any future executive actions.
are there legal ramifications to any of this bullshit? the answer seems to be a resounding “meh” so far
Nah. We need to get the man under oath and ask him about that stuff. If he tells the truth then he gets off, but that’s not very likely given his track record.
Holee shit, do the members of his staff even communicate/consult with each other? Like, at all?
“110 million people across different platforms.” Should we even bother fact-checking that whopper?
He has over 31 million followers on Twitter, 22 million on Facebook and 6.9 million on Instagram. So yeah, those numbers might be bullshit. But the thing I want to know is what is the crossover? How many follow him on all of them? What other ones does he use? I’d bet the crossover is high, so he isn’t reaching 110 million people. He’s reach, maybe, 25 million in the same way. Still a lot, but not as much as seeing 110 million makes it seem.
and how many of those followers are “real”? I know gamers with multiple accounts. And people stalking ex boy/girlfriends with fake accounts. And bots.
… and how many followers are just there for morbid entertainment?
Yep, all is in order. Well-run-machine.
Well, it’s official now. Any time Trump erases a tweet, even to fix a typo, he’s committing a crime.
I know its completely played out, but I do love the fact that ‘covfefe’ is an official presidential statement.