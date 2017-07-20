Has The Future Of Affordable Education Arrived In South Africa? | UPROXX Reports

Senator John McCain Has Been Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

07.19.17 3 Comments

A statement released by the Mayo Clinic has revealed that Senator John McCain was found to have a brain tumor. The 80-year-old veteran politician underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot above his eye and tissue pathology would show that a primary brain tumor was associated with the clot.

According to the Mayo Clinic, McCain is doing “amazingly well” in his recovery and is evaluating his options.

“On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.

“Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

“The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.”

After the news broke, Meghan McCain shared a message on Twitter about her father’s health battle.

The office for John McCain has noted that further consultations with the Mayo Clinic will be needed to determine when he can return to the Senate. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta provided some insight on the condition when discussing the breaking news on Anderson Cooper 360.

(Via CNBC)

