Rick Perry Nominated To Be Secretary Of Energy

Seth Meyers Offers A Look At Climate Change Under The Trump Administration

12.22.16 11 hours ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Out of all the things Donald Trump called out during his campaign for the presidency, one of his clearest enemies has always been climate change. His battle against wind power is well noted, as is his stance that climate change is a hoax created by the Chinese. It’s all bad enough coming from a presidential candidate, but now he has filled his cabinet with a slew of names that feel the same way and plan on making policy decisions based on those beliefs.

That’s where Seth Meyers’ latest ‘Closer Look’ takes its topic, looking a the sliver of hope within the administration and how some of the recent cabinet choices smashed that hope to pieces. You would think that Ivanka Trump’s interest in climate change and her meetings with Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Al Gore might help sway the line within Trump’s policies and force him to look at climate change in a different light. Then he makes Rick Perry the head of his energy department and that all goes out the window.

TAGSCLIMATE CHANGEdonald trumprick perryseth meyers

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP