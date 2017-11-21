Getty Image

Despite Weekend Update‘s unflinching treatment of Saturday Night Live alum Al Franken over the weekend, the embattled Democratic senator from Minnesota is facing additional allegations of sexual misconduct. Even so, dozens of female SNL staffers who worked with Franken during his time on the show are offering their support to the senator and his family via a letter published in Tuesday’s Star Tribune. The letter by no means condones what Franken did to Leeann Tweeden, whose initial accusations went public last week. What’s more, it does not acknowledge the more recent allegations levied against him.

“What Al did was stupid and foolish, and we think it was appropriate for him to apologize to Ms. Tweeden, and to the public,” notes the letter, which was signed by 36 former writers, production assistants, costume designers and various other SNL staffers. Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman of the Not Ready for Prime Time Players original cast were also among the signatories. “In our experience, we know Al as a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant. That is why we are moved to quickly and directly affirm that after years of working with him, we would like to acknowledge that not one of us ever experienced any inappropriate behavior.”

In addition to offering their “sincere appreciation” to Franken for treating them all “with the utmost respect and regard,” the letter concludes with a note of “support and gratitude” to the senator and his family over the Thanksgiving holiday. You can read the full letter — including all 36 signatures — here, or in the tweet below.

JUST IN: Women staff of "Saturday Night Live" sign letter in support of Sen. Al Franken pic.twitter.com/osN6IwMgvB — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 21, 2017

(Via Star Tribune)