Despite Weekend Update‘s unflinching treatment of Saturday Night Live alum Al Franken over the weekend, the embattled Democratic senator from Minnesota is facing additional allegations of sexual misconduct. Even so, dozens of female SNL staffers who worked with Franken during his time on the show are offering their support to the senator and his family via a letter published in Tuesday’s Star Tribune. The letter by no means condones what Franken did to Leeann Tweeden, whose initial accusations went public last week. What’s more, it does not acknowledge the more recent allegations levied against him.
“What Al did was stupid and foolish, and we think it was appropriate for him to apologize to Ms. Tweeden, and to the public,” notes the letter, which was signed by 36 former writers, production assistants, costume designers and various other SNL staffers. Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman of the Not Ready for Prime Time Players original cast were also among the signatories. “In our experience, we know Al as a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant. That is why we are moved to quickly and directly affirm that after years of working with him, we would like to acknowledge that not one of us ever experienced any inappropriate behavior.”
In addition to offering their “sincere appreciation” to Franken for treating them all “with the utmost respect and regard,” the letter concludes with a note of “support and gratitude” to the senator and his family over the Thanksgiving holiday. You can read the full letter — including all 36 signatures — here, or in the tweet below.
(Via Star Tribune)
“Dear Ms Tweeden,
That sure was awful what happened to you. Now please get over it already!”
It sucks that because Franken is supposed to be “one of the good guys” his scummy behavior gets excused. If people really want to shift culture and society they will have to roundly condemn this pervert just like the others.
We elected one to the highest office though…
@Low Plain Yep, we sure did. And deflecting from Franken onto Trump is not much different than Trump/Republicans deflecting from Trump onto Bill Clinton.
During the election all of Trump’s accusers were threatened and bullied into silence. Also, not enough people took Juanita Broaddrick seriously. This is not a partisan issue. I think these events, together with the Cosby and Weinstein stories led to the current climate where women refuse to be silenced anymore.
Verbal, you really should check out this lady’s shit. Is it OK when she sexually assaults people? This is from the same USO Show:
[www.google.com]
It’s bullshit. There’s a reason she was quick to accept his apology. No one is trying to silence her.
And Juanita Broaddrick? Really? I’m not going to defend Bill, but that woman is just awful/ crazy/ unreliable.
@Buckaroo B – obviously there are cases of women being sexual predators, and abusing/assaulting men/boys. HOWEVER, let’s just assume that everyone involved in everything I’m talking about now is an adult. If a woman took off her clothes in front of a man and started masturbating, would he be scared? Probably not. In fact, a lot of you would, and do, fucking PAY TO SEE THAT. But when a man does it to a woman, we are terrified. This is not hypocrisy, this is reality based on how each gender reacts. We are terrified because a man that brazen and sexually inappropriate and out of control is unpredictable and stronger than us. We don’t want to see him jacking off, and we are afraid of what he might do next because the next logical step in that scenario is that he try to involve us further in sexual activity we don’t want. If I grabbed your ass, would you be afraid?
His behavior isn’t being excused. He’s not excusing it. He asked to be investigated. He demanded his accuser be heard.
He is shifting culture. He’s not blaming her. He’s not making up lies, he not suing media outlets, he’s changing the narrative. He’s transparent, unlike his GOP counterparts.
@Buckaroo B – No it’s not okay when anyone sexually assaults people, that was kind of my whole point. I’m not sure of the context of your picture, but I haven’t seen anything from that guy saying he felt violated. As for the Franken picture, context was provided by both parties and he admitted it was scummy himself.
I’d be careful judging a victim for the way they handle an apology. Everyone must deal with shit like that in their own way and telling someone they accepted an apology in the wrong manner is a very shitty thing to do imo.
And yes, I believe Broaddrick. I don’t know why you’d say she’s unreliable, since she never changed her story. I’d go crazy as well if I were victimized like that and no one would believe my story while the perpetrator goes on to be a beloved public figure.
Sex crimes are bad, whoever commits them. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue.
@ImBateman – I’m not saying he’s excusing his own behavior, but his behavior is absolutely being excused. How else am I supposed to read that letter other than “I don’t know about you, but he never sexually assaulted us so he can’t be bad.” Which is an excuse, even if it’s a bad one.
Al, I hear you, but Al Franken is not Louis CK or Charlie Rose.
Also, Leann Tweeden is not your typical “victim”, however much she wears glasses now.
That picture is from the same USO show with Franken. There’s also video of her jumping Robin Williams.
Verbal, he has said he assaulted no one. Would you prefer he admits to something he doesn’t believe he did?
That’s an oddly phrased question. I’d prefer if people didn’t defend him just because they agree with his politics. You’ve now gone from attacking a victim for how they apologize to attacking them for what they wear. Please consider how that reflects on any point you want to make here.