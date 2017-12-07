Getty Image

Devastating wildfires continue to rage in Southern California with multiple blazes consuming homes and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declaring a “local state of emergency” in the wake of the Skirball fire which has caused destruction in the neighborhood of Bel-Air. There are five blazes burning in the state with firefighters continuing to battle the flames.

CNN reports that the Thomas Fire in Ventura County has burned over 65,000 acres, forced 50,000 people to evacuate and officials stating that the smoke was having a “severe impact on air quality and visibility.” 1,100 firefighters have attempted to extinguish the Thomas Fire, however USA Today reports containment does not appear to be in sight.

Our dry air mass (orange/red colors) seen on water vapor satellite this afternoon is about to get reinforcement. More dry air forming in NV will be here by Thu, combining with strong #SantaAnaWinds in most LA and Ventura Co. valleys and mountains. #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/0fgiexOeLf — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 6, 2017

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has kept the current smoke advisory in effect until Thursday and has cautioned that the fires may provide for “unhealthy air quality.” Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer Jeffrey Gunzenhauser urged residents to exercise caution in these difficult conditions.

“It is difficult to tell where ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of dust particles in the air, so we ask all individuals to be aware of their immediate environment and to take actions to safeguard their health,” said Gunzenhauser.