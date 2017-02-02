Shia LaBeouf Stages Four-Year-Long Trump Protest

A Speech At Berkeley By Breitbart Troll Milo Yiannopoulos Has Been Canceled After Massive Protests

02.01.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Protests at UC Berkeley have forced the cancelation of another appearance by Breitbart troll Milo Yiannopoulos. This is the second cancellation following an earlier appearance at UC Davis alongside Martin Shkreli that faced a similar fate in January. Campus police clashed with protestors after violence broke out, reportedly shooting rubber bullets and attempting to force the crowd to disperse. The anti-fascist protestors responded by hiding behind makeshift shields, launching fireworks at the building where Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak, and lighting a bonfire outside.

The use of fireworks and smoke bombs prompted the campus police to place all university buildings on lockdown. Yiannopoulos had been escorted off the campus at this point, but sent a message to his Facebook followers addressing the cancellation according to NBC News:

Taking to Facebook soon after being escorted from UC Berkeley, Yiannopoulos said, “I have been evacuated from the UC Berkeley campus after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building.”

The 32-year-old said he and his team members were safe, and promised followers more information as it became available.

“One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down,” he said.

TAGSAlt-RightMilo YiannopoulosPROTESTSUC BERKELEY

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP