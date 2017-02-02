#BREAKING: Protest at UC Berkeley over speech by Breitbart writer https://t.co/YZ32bCBsdM https://t.co/25YTxOkbzL — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 2, 2017

Protests at UC Berkeley have forced the cancelation of another appearance by Breitbart troll Milo Yiannopoulos. This is the second cancellation following an earlier appearance at UC Davis alongside Martin Shkreli that faced a similar fate in January. Campus police clashed with protestors after violence broke out, reportedly shooting rubber bullets and attempting to force the crowd to disperse. The anti-fascist protestors responded by hiding behind makeshift shields, launching fireworks at the building where Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak, and lighting a bonfire outside.

.@UCBerkeley Milo event cancelled. Shelter in place if on campus. All campus buildings on lockdown. #miloatcal — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017

The use of fireworks and smoke bombs prompted the campus police to place all university buildings on lockdown. Yiannopoulos had been escorted off the campus at this point, but sent a message to his Facebook followers addressing the cancellation according to NBC News: