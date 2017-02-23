Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Donald Trump wasn’t being literal when he called his new deportation efforts a “military operation.” Spicer said Trump was only using the term as an “adjective” and that no actual military members will help with deportation.

Rumors had swirled the Trump administration was considering using the National Guard to round up undocumented immigrants, but the White House debunked the story. But with the Department of Homeland Security bestowing more powers to ICE to help speed up the deportation process, it makes people nervous. Spicer contends that people are just overacting: “The president was using that as an adjective. It is happening with precision. The president was clearly describing the manner in which this is being done.”

Later in the press briefing, Spicer hinted there might be a crackdown on medical marijuana. He said while he understands people use marijuana for their ailments, he made it known that they may have “greater enforcement” over recreational marijuana: