After being criticized for his statement on Saturday, following it with a more forceful statement on Monday, and then backtracking everything he said in a press conference today, Donald Trump is facing heat from all sides. His statements earlier on Tuesday returned to his “many sides” stance from Saturday and he played the victim once again, claiming fake news and using the term “alt left” against those who counter protested. The whole thing was ugly and was an example of Trump “going rogue” according to one source.

You GOTTA watch @colbertlateshow tonight. The monologue is straight fire. We rewrote the entire thing in 30 min after Trump's shitstorm. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) August 15, 2017

The press conference came shortly before the late night shows started taping for the night, which seems to be the pattern these days, forcing everybody to rush into a rewrite of their show in order to cover the latest craziness. For Stephen Colbert, he and his staff at The Late Show apparently rewrote the monologue in 30 minutes. The result was something should go down as one of the bright spots of Colbert’s tenure on the show.