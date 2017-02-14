Stephen Miller is nationalist from way back! Check out his yearbook quote! WHEW! pic.twitter.com/hEdTtAkcoy — TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 13, 2017

Donald Trump praised Senior Advisor Stephen Miller after his awful Sunday talk show performance, but his former classmates may not share the president’s enthusiasm. Univision discovered that Miller was openly hostile to minorities (including Latinos and Asians) during high school.

Miller’s school, Santa Monica High, was a diverse one. Univision reports that 30 percent of the 3,400 students were Hispanic, 1 percent were African-American, and 5 percent were Asian. The school appeared to pride itself on its diverse student body and progressive ideas, but that apparently didn’t sit will with Trump’s future staffer.

Univision reported that Miller would complain about announcements being read in Spanish. He also clashed with administrators and lashed out at students who dared challenge his pro-American ideas. He’s similarly combative these days, and some students said Miller showed “intense hatred toward people of color.” Some more details:

In liberal Santa Monica, students in the city’s largest high school tended to hold progressive ideas, to be environmentally conscious and open minded. But Miller went the other way. He quickly stood out as a contentious and provocative student whose conservative and ultra-nationalist politics put him continuously at odds with teachers, administrators and students. Univision Noticias spoke with several classmates who said Miller had few friends, none of them non-white. They said he used to make fun of the children of Latino and Asian immigrants who did not speak English well.

Miller, who some former classmates described as being “incapable of calm dialogue,” has become known as the architect of Trump’s Muslim ban, and a peek into his past offers a clue of what was to come.

