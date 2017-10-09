One week after Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s meticulously plotted attack that killed 59 people (and injured over 525 more), authorities don’t appear any closer to finding a motive. However, plenty of information has arisen concerning Paddock’s “secret life” and possible casing of other music festivals. In addition, authorities have revealed that a note found in Paddock’s room contained calculations for how he planned to kill as many concertgoers as possible.

Another massive chunk of information has arrived in the form of a 2013 deposition — for a personal injury lawsuit filed by Paddock after he slipped and fell at the Cosmopolitan hotel — acquired by CNN. Here are some of the notable pieces of information within the document:

He Practically Lived In Vegas: Although Paddock owned a handful of homes within four states, he spent about three-quarters of every month in Las Vegas. Due to his high-roller status, casinos often gave him free suites during his stays (although he paid for his Mandalay Bay resort room — where he carried out the massacre — with his girlfriend’s credit card).

Medical Issues: Paddock kept a doctor “on retainer” with a yearly fee and stated that he took Valium for anxiety. Other than that, he told attorneys that he didn’t have any known mental health issues and rarely drank alcohol because “at the stakes I play, you want to have all your wits about you, or as much wit as I have.” It’s already been well-documented that Paddock had no criminal record, but CNN does point out that “rage, aggressiveness and irritability” are possible side effects of Valium.

Gamble All Night, Sleep All Day: Paddock admitted to sometimes gambling up to $1 million per day and called himself “biggest video poker player in the world.” He admitted, “I do not do sun.” That was a reference to staying up all night, sometimes for 14 hours straight, and sleeping all day.

The suit between Paddock and the Cosmopolitan hotel was eventually settled in arbitration for an undisclosed amount after being tossed out of court by a judge. Yet this didn’t happen before attorneys found Paddock “arrogant and sarcastic” and recorded it for all of posterity. While none of the information within the deposition points toward a motive, the details contained therein do shed some light on Paddock’s persona.

(Via CNN & New York Daily News)