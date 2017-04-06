Getty Image

On Tuesday, Donald Trump dropped Steve Bannon from the National Security Council as part of a shakeup that somehow elevated Rick Perry to his own seat on the NSC. When the initial news broke, the White House tried to downplay the demotion while stressing that Bannon would remain chief strategist, and that his place on the council was only to keep an eye on Michael Flynn (who’s gone now) in the first place. Yet a demotion like this one couldn’t possibly arrive without additional drama.

Sure enough, lips are moving. While standing on the White House lawn, Fox News’ John Roberts reported, “We are also told that maybe the President was not particularly happy at the way Bannon had been grabbing the limelight … that may have played into all of this.” How true might this be? Well, it’s Fox News, which is Trump’s favorite network, and they likely wouldn’t drop that tidbit without permission. Plus, Bannon received plenty of credit for the Muslim ban’s launch. Stephen Miller was recognized as the ban’s architect, but the initial weekend of protests included a #StopPresidentBannon hashtag. That had to have bothered Trump, who sorta-accidentally appointed Bannon to the NSC because he didn’t even read the executive order that granted his chief strategist unprecedented power. Embarrassing!

Here’s another theory … maybe SNL gave Trump the necessary push to oust Bannon? Trump cannot stand the show’s White House parodies. He was “profoundly disturbed” by Sean Spicer being portrayed by a woman (the outstanding Melissa McCarthy), yet he was said to be “especially upset” at how Bannon was portrayed as the Grim Reaper. This did not make Trump look powerful at all, for Reaper-Bannon called all the shots.

Whatever the reason for Trump no longer favoring Bannon, the New York Times reports that Bannon threatened to quit over his demotion:

“Mr. Bannon resisted the move, even threatening at one point to quit if it went forward, according to a White House official who, like others, insisted on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.”

This is not over yet, babies. There shall be more deliciously catty remarks at some point from some source. Hell, Roger Stone already accused Jared Kushner of trying to oust Bannon, so Stone will likely film another InfoWars episode soon on the subject. And then Alex Jones will run through the room, ripping his shirt off. It’s gonna be a good time, y’all.

(Via Fox News & New York Times)