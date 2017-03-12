Getty Image

An extensive Washington Post report released on Saturday takes a look into Steve Bannon’s life as a “virtual nomad,” attempting to piece together a clearer image of the White House’s most polarizing figure — even more than Donald Trump. While we’ve gotten glimpses of Bannon in the past, including his connection to Seinfeld and his admiration for Satan and Darth Vader, his private life has only been shown in bit pieces. The WaPo piece attempts to clear up one part by looking into Bannon’s various living arrangements across the nation.

While the entire piece if extensive and exhaustive, looking at Bannon’s homes in California, New York, and Washington D.C., it’s his already controversial home in Florida that seems to be garnering the most attention. The home in Miami-Dade country was already under scrutiny due to claims that Bannon used the location to register to vote in more than one state. Back in August, the house was confirmed to be empty and cleared out by the owner of the Coconut Grove home, but Bannon was still registered to vote there from 2014 until August 2016. Miami prosecutors are looking into those claims, but they’re far from the most interesting part of the story according to The Washington Post: