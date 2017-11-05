A Pastor Confirms His Teenage Daughter Was Among Those Killed In The Texas Church Massacre

11.05.17

This photo, which arrives courtesy of Max Massey of ABC affiliate KSAT, shows an FBI crisis response team’s arrival on the scene of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church mass shooting outside of San Antonio. The massacre was carried out by a solitary gunman who killed at least 27 people and injured several more, thereby qualifying this as the deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. house of worship.

Among those killed were multiple minors, including a 2-year-old child. One of the church’s pastors, Frank Pomeroy, now confirms that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was one of those killed by the gunman. Pomeroy told ABC News that his youngest daughter “was one very beautiful, special child.” Frank, who is usually front and center during Sunday services, happened to be out of state (in Oklahoma) during this morning’s violence. The pastor also told KSAT that he was close friends with every one of the deceased victims.

The church’s parishioners formed a very close-knit community, and a local news reporter told CNN, “It’s your quintessential small country church.”

Authorities have not released the name of the shooter, who was killed by police, although Twitter is currently engaging in rampant speculation, including talk of one man whose relatives say may be among the victims, along with his family.

We will, of course, bring you further updates as this story develops.

(Via ABC News & KSAT)

