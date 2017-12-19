



The Atlantic writer and notable intellectual Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose published and tweeted writings include anti-Trump administration historical analyses and popular comic books, has left Twitter. The MacArthur Foundation grant and National Book Award winner’s latest essay collection, We Were Eight Years in Power, was the subject of a Sunday op-ed in The Guardian penned by Cornel West. In the article, West accused Coates of “[sounding] militant about white supremacy but [rendering] black fightback invisible” with his “neoliberal” notions, a politically-rife charge that resulted in Coates’ Twitter departure late Monday.

This wasn’t the first time West had harsh words for Coates in the press, as he called the latter the “darling of the white and black neoliberal establishment” in a New York Times interview in November. So what changed after West’s The Guardian op-ed? Twitter did, for Coates initially offered a point-by-point rebuttal to the article on his Twitter page. Instead of clearing the air, however, this only riled up the platform’s many diverse groups — including “Black Twitter,” Bernie Sanders supporters, feminists, and an endless array of others. Even Richard Spencer and his fellow white supremacists and Nazi sympathizers trolled Coates.

Quoting West’s initial tweet promoting the article, Spencer opined, “He’s not wrong.”



The resulting barrage prompted a few final tweets from Coates, who noted that “feminists, white supremacists, and leftists all in agreement” was too much to bear. “Peace, y’all,” he concluded. “I’m out. I didn’t get in it for this.”

No wonder Ta-Nehisi Coates deleted his account. Sounds like a bad Twitter smoothie. pic.twitter.com/6QTTiQSwMI — #SpreadTruth (@babiecee) December 19, 2017

Richard Spencer agreed with Cornel West’s article about Ta-Nehisi Coates, and TNC had enough, said, “peace, y’all. I’m out.” Then deactivated. pic.twitter.com/bIdkozg9hs — Zachary 🇪🇺 (@zatchry) December 19, 2017

Needless to say, few people are pleased with how this all turned out.

Ta-Nehisi Coates leaving Twitter is the final confirmation that 2017 sucks. — Bryan Payton (@UncoolBryan) December 19, 2017

Cornel West and Richard Spencer really agreed that Ta-Nehisi Coates fetishizes white supremacy while one was flaunting his white supremacist credentials in Charlottesville and the other was on a Walmart-sponsored tour with a charlatan. pic.twitter.com/0g3eaFSFoa — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) December 19, 2017

Ta-Nehisi Coates chooses to mostly write about things that he knows well instead of pretending to be a 24/7 expert-on-everything. This is apparently proof that he is a closet liberal imperialist. — Murtaza Mohammad Hussain (@MazMHussain) December 18, 2017

Richard Spencer=Nazi

Cornel West=posturer

Ta-nehisi Coates=thinker Guess which one of these three decided Twitter was a bad fit for him? — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 19, 2017

