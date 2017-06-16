Ted Nugent’s been making headlines again lately while dragging Kathy Griffin for her (ridiculous) mock-beheading-of-Trump stunt. He held her out as an example of hate coming from the left, yet — at the same time — he protested how people kept resurfacing the “myth” of an infamous 2007 rant, in which he basically threatened to kill Barack Obama (“suck on my machine gun”) and Hillary Clinton (“ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b*tch”). Yet Nugent claims to have turned over a new leaf following the Congressional baseball field attack that left GOP House Whip Steve Scalise and others with gunshot wounds.
In an interview with ABC Radio in New York City, Nugent said he’s not going to blame any one political side for this tragedy. He does admits that his wife persuaded him to stop using all of the “harsh terms,” but since the Nooge has grown enlightened, he’s pleading for the same from everyone else:
“I encourage even my friends/enemies on the left in the Democrat and liberal world that we have got to be civil to each other, that the whole world is watching America, where you have the God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and we have got to be more respectful to the other side.”
Does Nugent plan to practice what he’s preaching? He vows to forever distance himself from that “hateful rhetoric” favored by the unwashed masses:
“I’m going to take a deep breath, and I’m going to back it down, and if it gets fiery, if it gets hateful, I’m going away. I’m not going to engage in that kind of hateful rhetoric anymore … I will avoid anything that can be interpreted as condoning or referencing violence.”
Of course, when someone does an about face such as this one, past statements can come back, big time. Yet maybe Nugent actually means what he says, until the next time he gets angry and begins to crazily rant onstage, possibly groping himself. You never know with this guy.
You can listen to the full Nugent interview with ABC Radio NYC below.
(Via audioBoom & Rolling Stone)
Fuck off Ted. It’s too late for you to try and take the moral high ground.
This motherfucker told a crowd of thousands that Obama should “suck on his machine gun.”
“I think that Barack Hussein Obama should be put in jail. It is clear that Barack Hussein Obama is a communist. Mao Tse Tung lives and his name is Barack Hussein Obama. This country should be ashamed. I wanna throw up. Obama, he’s a piece of s**t. I told him to suck on my machine gun.” — Ted Nugent
“My being there (South Africa) isn’t going to affect any political structure. Besides, apartheid isn’t that cut-and-dry. All men are not created equal.” — Ted Nugent
“…Yeah they love me (in Japan) — they’re still assholes. These people they don’t know what life is. I don’t have a following, they need me; they don’t like me they need me… Foreigners are a******s; foreigners are scum; I don’t like ‘em; I don’t want ‘em in this country; I don’t want ‘em selling me doughnuts; I don’t want ‘em pumping my gas; I don’t want ‘em downwind of my life-OK? So anyhow, and I’m dead serious…” — Ted Nugent
“I use the word n****r a lot because I hang around with a lot of n****rs, and they use the word n****r, and I tend to use words that communicate.” — Ted Nugent
“What’s a feminist anyways? A fat pig who doesn’t get it often enough?” — Ted Nugent
Liberals want to stamp out ignorant hate-filled speech and deny the speakers the privilege of doing so on college campuses. Conservatives want to not only stop the speech that they don’t like they want to lock those people away from their friends and families and loved ones. Think about that.
Yep, they’re the fucking worst, and Ted is a shining example of them.
Eat the biggest of dicks, Ted. Fuck you.
That Curtis & Eboni Show graphic looks like a gag from 30 Rock.
Good for you, Ted, but most of us will always know you as the grumpy asshole neighbor we won’t let our kids around
Stranglehold is still a damn good song though
I think he has a crush on Kathy Griffin.
Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
So, Ted offers up a point here that’s worth mentioning: “I encourage even my friends/enemies on the left in the Democrat and liberal world that we have got to be civil to each other, that the whole world is watching America, where you have the God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and we have got to be more respectful to the other side.”
The only shitty part about this is he points that rhetoric at one side of the equation. He’s on the right track there, but directs responsibility squarely in one direction — left — instead of realizing it’s not a one-sided thing.
Now — let him make that statement with words like “right/GOP/conservative” substituted for the ones referencing the left…let him make *that* kind of statement as well, and maybe I’m willing to give him some room to show me more change.
I won’t forget what he said in the past…but there’s a glimmer there, right?