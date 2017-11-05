‘At Least’ 27 People Have Been Killed In A Mass Shooting At A Texas Baptist Church

#Texas
11.05.17 15 mins ago

Multiple people are reported dead following a mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. confirmed a single shooter walked into the church and opened fire Sunday. The identity of the shooter has not yet been provided, although police say the the man that committed the act is now dead. No motive for the shooting has been given at this time.

“The details are kind of sketchy but what I know right now, what they’re telling me, like 27 deceased and over 20, 25 injured,” Gamez Jr. told CBS News.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered his condolences on Twitter shortly after the shooting. President Donald Trump also tweeted a message following news of the tragedy.

(Via KSAT, BBC News, NBC News & CNN)

TOPICS#Texas
TAGSgunsSHOOTINGSTEXAS

