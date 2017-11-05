Multiple people are reported dead following a mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. confirmed a single shooter walked into the church and opened fire Sunday. The identity of the shooter has not yet been provided, although police say the the man that committed the act is now dead. No motive for the shooting has been given at this time.

“The details are kind of sketchy but what I know right now, what they’re telling me, like 27 deceased and over 20, 25 injured,” Gamez Jr. told CBS News.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered his condolences on Twitter shortly after the shooting. President Donald Trump also tweeted a message following news of the tragedy.

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

(Via KSAT, BBC News, NBC News & CNN)