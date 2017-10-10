On Monday night, the Texas Tech campus went on lockdown after a student, 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, allegedly shot a campus police officer in the head during a “standard debriefing” on a drug-related inquiry at the campus police station. Daniels, who fled on foot before being apprehended and taken into custody by Lubbock authorities, has since been charged with murder in the death of the unidentified cop.

Classes on the West Texas campus have resumed as normal on Tuesday, but the incident has reignited questions about concealed carry laws. Clearly, the issue is a delicate one, and the situation is compounded by the fact that Daniels wasn’t eligible for a concealed carry license since he wasn’t 21 years old, as the law requires.

In 2015, Governor Greg Abbott signed the legislation that allows people to carry concealed handguns in classrooms, buildings, and dorms of college campuses. The law went into effect in August 2016, and only one week ago, Abbott shared a link to a Fox News article that pointed out how “no incidents” have since occurred at Texas universities. In doing so, the governor wrote, “Concealed carry poses no danger on Texas college campuses. The dire consequences never happened.”