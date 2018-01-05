One of the most concerning accusations to come out of Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is the insinuation that Donald Trump may not be mentally firing on all cylinders — which is nothing new, as there have been rumblings at to the state of his mental health since before he took office. However Wolff’s assertions that the president did not recognize old friends and repeats himself several times over the course of 10 minutes suggests that he may be suffering from early onset dementia, and the fact that his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is definitely concerning.
Wolff’s book was once again the leading topic of conversation on The View, although the ladies differed in opinion on whether or not it was fair to armchair diagnose the President of the United States. When co-host Sunny Hostin brought up the excerpt about Trump repeating himself, Joy Behar interjected, “We’re gonna talk about that because he’s reportedly unraveling over this, he’s yelling at staffers, he can’t stop watching all the bad press about him, he repeats these terrible things people say about him over and over again.”
Meghan McCain agreed that Trump probably is unraveling, because this book does look really bad for him, but still questions the validity of some of the accounts in it. Bringing it back around however, Behar stated that she thinks Trump has short term memory loss. “So do any of us have a medical degree though? I mean, we’re not doctors,” McCain shot back. “I don’t need a medical degree for what I just said,” countered Behar.
“This is an ambiguous area, self-diagnosing, we’re not doctors,” McCain repeated. “And again, there’s a lot of bigger problems that are going on and diagnosing our president’s mental health– we’re not doctors, we’re talk show hosts!”
Stepping in as the voice of reason, Hostin interrupted. “If this is true, I don’t think it’s a stretch when you know the facts that his father had Alzheimer’s for six years that died,” she pointed out, to McCain’s protests. “And that’s one of the problems that we have in terms of the review of our presidents. The president is not mandated to have a medical exam.”
Valid points were made on both sides of the argument, however if the president is indeed afflicted with dementia, then that’s a problem for everyone.
I think this is a case of both sides being right. Trump may have (and sure looks like he has) dementia but it should be a doctor that diagnoses him not talking heads on the TV.
Yeah, but McCain shouting “We’re not doctors!” in order to end the discussion seems like a crappy way to conduct conversations on a TV show where people are supposed to yell opinions at each other.
It’d be like if they one of them started talking about how great this steak was they had at a restaurant last night, and McCain disagreed and started yelling, “Sorry! You’re not a chef! None of us are chefs!” You can have a public opinion about whether or not that steak was delicious just as much as you can have a public opinion about whether or not our president’s brain is deteriorating.
You’re right SallyGally but it’s dangerous to have even doctors start remote diagnosing public figures. Ask Barry Goldwater.
And just to be clear, I am in no way suggesting that Trump is mentally fit for office. I would very much like a medical professional to examine him.
I don’t like that people are trying to go this route as a way to get him out of office. They’re actually basically giving him an excuse for his recent behaviors and views when they’re actually not different from what he would do or say years or decades ago.
The bloviating and self-congratulatory behavior is not different, but the way he speaks and delivers these thoughts is certainly different.
I agree that this is not the right path to getting him out of office, because we can’t be certain without proper medical authorities, but it is quite disconcerting.
Whatever gets him out of office the soonest. I’m not concerned with his legacy at all. I just want him out.
What’s the point of having a 25th amendment if not for this reason?
And Trump’s base collectively denounces any of this talk as ridiculous, even though they spent months speculating about Hillary having dementia during the election. Even worse, Trump and right wing pundits fed into that ridiculous conspiracy theory.