Tomi Lahren Makes Her Fox News Debut And Wastes No Time Creating Outrage

09.02.17 27 mins ago

After a lengthy legal battle with TheBlaze following her dismissal, allegedly due to her pro-choice comments on The View, millennial provocateur Tomi Lahren has made her way around with pro-Trump organizations and a high-profile chat with Chelsea Handler. Now she’s landed at Fox News, making her debut on Sean Hannity’s show Thursday. And with her arrival, she’s already caused a stir by suggesting that the reason Fox News keeps yanking on the Clinton email chain is because other outlets won’t lay off the probe into Russia. While verbally sparring with Geraldo Rivera over claims that the email coverage is “nothing,” Lahren seemed to let the cat out of the bag for some people:

“I have some friends who spent a few hours at Benghazi who would really like to know what was in those emails and they’d really like to know why she deleted them. So to say that the public doesn’t have a right to know or that we’re not interested that’s a load of crap. Number one. Number two, how about we make a deal? How about when the mainstream media stops covering Russia day in and day out maybe we can drop the Hillary email scandal? But until then, I think I’m going to stay on it.”

