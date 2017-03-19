Why Does the GOP Hate Planned Parenthood?

Conservatives Are Turning On Tomi Lahren After She Reveals That She’s Pro-Choice

News Editor
03.19.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

On Friday, the controversial Tomi Lahren (who proudly calls herself your “worst nightmare“) stepped away from her usual stomping grounds at The Blaze to call herself the voice of “middle America” at The View. The 24-year-old Lahren also feels that there aren’t enough young conservative women in the media, so fans gravitate toward her, and there’s probably something to this theory. Here, Tomi favored Trumps’ Muslim ban and expressed plenty of grievances against Democrats, but near the end, something unexpected happened. Lahren admitted to being pro-choice:

“I’m … you know, someone that loves the constitution and I am someone that’s for limited government, and so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say ‘I’m for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies.’ I can sit here and say that, as a Republican, and I can say that, ‘You know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.'”

Needless to say, her new, apparent stance did not go over well on social media, where conservatives are attacking Lahren. Most prominently, the Reagan Battalion account (which recently unearthed the Milo Yiannopoulos audio that led to his swift downfall) took aim at Lahren by posting three-month-old audio of her attacking pro-choicers and tossing around terms like “baby-killer” and “murder.”

Around The Web

TAGSabortionTomi Lahren
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 5 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP