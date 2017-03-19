Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Friday, the controversial Tomi Lahren (who proudly calls herself your “worst nightmare“) stepped away from her usual stomping grounds at The Blaze to call herself the voice of “middle America” at The View. The 24-year-old Lahren also feels that there aren’t enough young conservative women in the media, so fans gravitate toward her, and there’s probably something to this theory. Here, Tomi favored Trumps’ Muslim ban and expressed plenty of grievances against Democrats, but near the end, something unexpected happened. Lahren admitted to being pro-choice:

“I’m … you know, someone that loves the constitution and I am someone that’s for limited government, and so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say ‘I’m for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies.’ I can sit here and say that, as a Republican, and I can say that, ‘You know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.'”

Needless to say, her new, apparent stance did not go over well on social media, where conservatives are attacking Lahren. Most prominently, the Reagan Battalion account (which recently unearthed the Milo Yiannopoulos audio that led to his swift downfall) took aim at Lahren by posting three-month-old audio of her attacking pro-choicers and tossing around terms like “baby-killer” and “murder.”