As has been covered earlier, late night television was not playing around with its response to the deadly attack in Las Vegas. Despite the early responses that mirrored many we’ve heard countless times after mass shootings in the past, hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers decided to ignore the calls to hold back their politics by directly criticizing those in the government for ignoring the gun control issues. Trevor Noah followed suit with The Daily Show‘s segment on the tragedy, but offered a take to his audience that hadn’t been addressed.

While CNN and other networks were quick to call Donald Trump’s response to the shootings an effective comment that the country needed to hear and “presidential,” Noah added his own observation to that. While he felt the president showed compassion and understanding to the victims in Las Vegas, he asks why Trump denied the same to the people in Puerto Rico.