Millions of people are bracing for potentially massive flooding as Tropical Storm #Harvey gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. –@BrandiKHOU pic.twitter.com/2BrNR6ORFs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 24, 2017

Millions of Texans currently sit in the path of Tropical Storm Harvey as the storm churns through warm Gulf of Mexico waters. This CBS News clip ominously reveals that a four-foot storm surge could source from a system that’s gaining strength after winds appeared to flag earlier this week. As of 4:00am CST on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Houston issued hurricane and tropical storm warnings for much of the Texas coast. Harvey is poised to make landfall sometime on Friday, and it could gain hurricane status by Friday morning.

Upon landfall, the storm is expected to stall, thereby “bring[ing] multiple hazards, including heavy rainfall, storm surge, and possible hurricane conditions.” In other words, this could become the first hurricane to strike Texas since 2008. And although the storm is likely to only achieve Category 1 hurricane status, it could bring anywhere between 10-20 inches of rain in standstill mode. San Antonio and Houston are expected to be hit hard, but most of the Texas coast is wisely sandbagging in preparation.

To the east, Louisiana could be heavily affected as well. NOAA is warning people to view this storm with the utmost seriousness, for heavy rainfall could stretch from Saturday to next Wednesday. Meteorologists also warn that the storm’s unpredictable nature makes the “rainfall swath” subject to the tiniest changes in positioning. Thus, NOAA warns that parts of the state, including New Orleans, likely sit on the “wet side” of the storm: