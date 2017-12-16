Donald Trump’s 2018 Plans Involve A Lot Of Campaigning, Rallies And Midterm Election Visibility

#Politics #Donald Trump
12.16.17 49 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

It’s no secret that Donald Trump is rather fond of his rallies. Unlike jousting with the press, Trump always seems much happier making declarations at events for his base, a demo that’s less likely to take issue with the president’s frequently controversial remarks. According to a new report, Trump will be returning to the campaign trail in a major way in 2018 and it’s something that has America’s two most popular parties analyzing the impact of that plan.

The Washington Post reports that the White House is prepping for a “full-throttle” campaign to feature Trump prominently across the country during 2018’s midterm races. Senior officials indicate that Trump’s aides have met over 100 candidates and that the president is aiming to get involved in Senate, House and gubernatorial races. The White House stresses that Trump campaign plans are not designed as an ego stroke.

“For the president, this isn’t about adulation and cheering crowds,” said White House political director Bill Stepien. “This is about electing and re-electing Republicans.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpgopPolitics

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 12 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago 15 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 2 days ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP