President Trump Addresses The Las Vegas Mass Shooting: ‘It Was An Act Of Pure Evil’

#Breaking News #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
10.02.17 4 Comments

The morning after alleged gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, President Trump addressed the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House for the second time. (His previous, and first, address from the room concerned the June mass shooting at the GOP congressional baseball team’s practice game.) Earlier, the president tweeted an initial response to the horrific incident. “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting,” he wrote. “God bless you!” His spoken remarks were even more measured.

“My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” said Trump. Without naming Paddock, the president noted the suspect “brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more” and called the incident “an act of pure evil.” Continuing, Trump said the “FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are working closely with local authorities to assist with the investigation, and they will provide updates as to the investigation and how it develops.” He also gave thanks to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and “all the first responders for their courageous efforts, and for helping to save the lives of so many.”

The president, who is currently scheduled to visit the devastated island of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, concluded the brief address by saying he will also be visiting Las Vegas the day after. “I will be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with law enforcement, first responders and the families of the victims,” he said. “In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one, and it always has.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News#Donald Trump
TAGSBREAKING NEWSdonald trumpGUN VIOLENCElas vegas mass shootingmass shootings

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 6 days ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 6 days ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 7 days ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 7 days ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP