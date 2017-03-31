Donald Trump couldn’t resist tweeting about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s offer to testify about Trump-Russian ties in exchange for immunity. He’s apparently hit up the FBI and Congress, but no news on a deal has surfaced as of yet. Such an arrangement would obviously be optimal for Flynn, and one wonders if Sean Spicer’s recent (brazen) attempt to distance Flynn from all things Trump (by recategorizing him as a campaign “volunteer”) would come back to bite Trump in the tush if Flynn ended up testifying. Of course, it’s a no-brainer that Flynn will testify, but now, it’s a question of whether it will be under subpoena or through a cushy immunity deal.
Well, Friday morning saw Trump come out in full support of Flynn’s bid: “Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt….” And then he slammed Democrats while calling the Russia saga a “witch hunt” because he thinks Dems are seeking revenge for a lost election.
Flynn’s own offer to testify also labels the Russia probe as a “highly politicized, witch hunt environment.” However, Trump’s use of the term may be purely coincidental because this isn’t the first time that “witch hunt” has fallen from his Twittering fingers.
