Sean Spicer Has A Talent

Trump’s Proposed Budget Would Cut Funding For Meals On Wheels Programs, Sparking Outrage

03.16.17

Donald Trump, through his newly proposed budget, aims to severely cut E.P.A. and State Department funding. His plan would also be a kick in the head (and in some cases, a fatal blow) to nearly twenty federal agencies. This would include the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which means that PBS and NPR now precariously hang in the balance, along with arts endowments. And there’s one incredibly cruel budget cut that Trump hopes to make, which would scrap vital funding from the Meals on Wheels program.

The president aims to do so by abolishing the entire $3 billion budget for the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program. This would, of course, torpedo services for low-income citizens, including the beloved meal program that delivers food to those who are homebound for various reasons. That includes the needy, disabled, elderly, and veterans. The latter two collectives often sit squarely in the Republican voter base, which makes this Trump move not only cruel but clueless. For a man who’s already holding reelection rallies for 2020, Trump sure doesn’t seem to care about voter remorse or backlash.

