Trump as he gives out candy to kids: “Well, you have no weight problems. That’s the good news.” (??) pic.twitter.com/z6f0liBxNJ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 27, 2017

From the potentially criminal to the outright bizarre, President Trump has an illustrious history of making bizarre utterances in the Oval Office. During a Friday photo op, the president welcomed the costumed children of the press corps to gather around his desk and collect Halloween candy while the president called them “beautiful” and complimented their lack of “weight problems.”

Surrounded by Batman, Wolverine, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, a witch, and several other popular characters and costumes, President Trump started off the session by insulting the children’s parents.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children. How the media did this, I don’t know. Come on over here. Come on, kids. Come on over here. Come right here,” Trump said while pulling a child dressed as Princess Leia closer to him. He then pointed to the press corp in the room and asked the children if they knew who these people were before saying they’re the friendly media.

After Press Secretary Sarah Sanders entered the scene with a crate of small boxes of candy (allegedly Hershey’s Kisses), the president began to pass the candy out and comment upon how much the kids weigh.

“Who likes this? You have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right?” the president asked. After establishing that the children do not have weight problems, Trump encouraged them to take extra for their friends.

Trump then leaned in and asked the children how they’re treated by the press: “I’ll bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world.”

And he turned to the assembled press and told them they did a “good job” creating and raising their children. “Here, you did a good job,” he said pointing at the children with his thumbs. “I wouldn’t say you did very well here,” he said, pointing to himself with his index finger.

“But really, beautiful children,” Trump said.

(Via ABC News)