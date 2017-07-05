In a post that has since been deleted by moderators at r/The_Donald, Reddit user HanA**holeSolo, the man behind the viral Twitter video showing President Donald Trump beating up “CNN” in an old WWE video, has seemingly issued a lengthy apology and deleted his account. In what seems to be a heartfelt act of penitence (you can’t ever rule out more trolling because trolls be trolls), HanA**holeSolo explains that he never intended for his video to be construed as something that would incite violence, and went on to praise journalists.
The Reddit Troll Who Created The Trump CNN Beatdown Meme Has Apologized And Deleted His Account
