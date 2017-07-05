WWE

In a post that has since been deleted by moderators at r/The_Donald, Reddit user HanA**holeSolo, the man behind the viral Twitter video showing President Donald Trump beating up “CNN” in an old WWE video, has seemingly issued a lengthy apology and deleted his account. In what seems to be a heartfelt act of penitence (you can’t ever rule out more trolling because trolls be trolls), HanA**holeSolo explains that he never intended for his video to be construed as something that would incite violence, and went on to praise journalists.