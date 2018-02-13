Donald Trump’s 2019 Budget Proposes Defunding NPR And PBS

Getty Image

Donald Trump’s newly-proposed 2019 budget includes an end to federal funding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funding for PBS and NPR. The proposal will slowly eliminate the funding to the institutions over a two year period, with its logic being that the CPB only offers a small part of the funding for PBS and NPR through grants, while the rest comes from private donations.

This follows Trump’s March 2017 proposal to completely eliminate the CPB. At that time, CPB President Patricia Harrison said: “We will work with the new administration and Congress in raising awareness that elimination of federal funding to CPB begins the collapse of the public media system itself and the end of the essential national service.”

Harrison continued by saying the CPB was one of America’s best investments. “There is no viable substitute for federal funding that ensures Americans have universal access to public media’s educational and informational programming and services.”

PBS CEO Paula Kerger made the following statement after learning of the proposal: