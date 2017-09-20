Getty Image

As expected (and because it is 2017), this year’s Emmys ceremony got a little political because some actors won gongs for portraying central political figures. Further, no one can stop talking politics, especially Hollywood, so this was not an unexpected outcome. However, President Trump aired his feelings on the show while slamming what he perceived as terrible ratings. Two days after the ceremony, he tweeted, “I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the ‘DEPLORABLES.'”

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

The tweet appeared to be geared toward honoring the “deplorables” as a means of reinforcing that voter base that might stick around for 2020. However, Variety notes that this year’s ceremony played out with nearly equivalent ratings as last year’s shindig — although, to be fair, 2016 did strike the “lowest ever” ratings at 11.3 million. This year fared slightly better.

So, what’s really going on here? Beyond the show missing some requisite Game of Thrones magic, perhaps Trump’s feeling a little insecure after former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s cameo earned him a second 15 minutes, albeit with backlash and some bonus regret from a Spicer-kissing James Corden. Trump misses the attention, and his tweet demanded it.

Still — and because there’s a virtually-vintage Trump tweet for every occasion — it seems that Trump’s been sore with the Emmys for years. Back in 2013, he wanted everyone to know that his Apprentice endeavors only lost the Emmys because of “my politics.”

According to many, and while nominated, I would have won the Emmy many times except for my politics. @PrimetimeEmmys — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2013

And there you have it, folks. The leader of the free world is feeling bitter because he didn’t win some gold statuettes.

