Trump’s Pick To Head The James Comey-Less FBI Gets A Senate Confirmation Hearing Date

News & Entertainment Writer
07.05.17

Getty Image

After his controversial firing of then-FBI Director James Comey in May, Donald Trump faced flak for beheading one of several U.S. intelligence organizations that was currently investigating former members of his campaign for possible Russian collusion. With acting director Andrew McCabe at the helm, an increasingly bizarre list of possible replacements surfaced — including former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman — before Trump finally settled on Christopher Wray in June. Just over a month later, the former assistant attorney general to President George W. Bush will face the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

According to Politico, the committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Wray next Wednesday. The Yale-educated lawyer will likely face tough questions concerning his recent history at King & Spaulding, the firm currently advising the Trump administration, as well as his work with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whom he represented during the “Bridgegate” scandal. Add to this the fact that Wray deleted a reference to a client under investigation by Russia on his website, and the odd manner in which the White House found out about his appointment, and the committee will have plenty to ask.

Besides, Trump himself cited the Russian probe as his chief reason for firing Comey back in May. So between that televised admission, the Justice Department’s inability to distance itself from the president’s whims, and practically the whole Trump-Russia timeline, next Wednesday’s confirmation hearing is sure to provide plenty of partisan fireworks.

(Via Politico)

Around The Web

TAGSChristopher Wraydonald trumpFBIjames comey

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 2 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 5 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP