Getty Image

After his controversial firing of then-FBI Director James Comey in May, Donald Trump faced flak for beheading one of several U.S. intelligence organizations that was currently investigating former members of his campaign for possible Russian collusion. With acting director Andrew McCabe at the helm, an increasingly bizarre list of possible replacements surfaced — including former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman — before Trump finally settled on Christopher Wray in June. Just over a month later, the former assistant attorney general to President George W. Bush will face the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

According to Politico, the committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Wray next Wednesday. The Yale-educated lawyer will likely face tough questions concerning his recent history at King & Spaulding, the firm currently advising the Trump administration, as well as his work with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whom he represented during the “Bridgegate” scandal. Add to this the fact that Wray deleted a reference to a client under investigation by Russia on his website, and the odd manner in which the White House found out about his appointment, and the committee will have plenty to ask.

Besides, Trump himself cited the Russian probe as his chief reason for firing Comey back in May. So between that televised admission, the Justice Department’s inability to distance itself from the president’s whims, and practically the whole Trump-Russia timeline, next Wednesday’s confirmation hearing is sure to provide plenty of partisan fireworks.

(Via Politico)