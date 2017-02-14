Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Trump Asked For Michael Flynn’s Resignation Weeks After Being Told He’d Lied About Russia

new-byline-photo-andrew-husband-cropped
News & Entertainment Writer
02.14.17

Getty Image

In light of Gen. Michael Flynn’s Monday night resignation as national security advisor, much of Sean Spicer’s daily White House press briefing on Tuesday was dedicated to the matter. “Spicey” began by addressing the matter head-on, telling reporters “the level of trust between [President Donald Trump] and Gen. Flynn had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change,” especially since there were concerns Flynn “had misled the vice president and others.” Yet as CNN’s Jim Acosta, the New York Times, and other attentive members of the media noted, what Spicer was saying and what reportedly happened weren’t matching up.

According to what Spicer told reporters, the process of reviewing Flynn’s behavior began “immediately after the Department of Justice notified the White House counsel of the situation.” As a result of said notification, “the White House counsel briefed the President and a small group of senior advisers.” The problem? As the Washington Post noted, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates — whom Trump relieved in late January — and a “senior career national security official” were the ones who informed Trump’s White House counsel of their concerns regarding Flynn’s behavior.

In other words, the president and his team know about the issues stemming from Flynn’s allegedly inappropriate communcations with the Russian ambassador weeks before he resigned on Monday. That, and one of the people who informed him of the situation was Yates, the same person Trump asked to resign following her decision as acting attorney general not to enforce his immigration ban.

TAGSCNNdonald trumpJim AcostaMichael FlynnRUSSIAsally yatesSean Spicer
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP