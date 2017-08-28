Getty Image

Back in his reality-star days, folks knew Donald Trump as the guy who “fired” people. And within only six months, he’s kept that reputation alive with a revolving administration door, through which he’s booted Michael Flynn, Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramucci, and Steve Bannon. That’s five big ones! Now ten days have passed, and Trump has canned no one else (one can guess from Sebastian Gorka’s scathing resignation letter that he left by choice), so the natural question becomes …. who will Trump fire next?

That is to say, who is still around for Trump to fire? Perhaps Rex Tillerson.

Axios reports that Trump is growing more disillusioned with his current secretary of state every day. He apparently believes that Tillerson “just doesn’t get it” because “he’s totally establishment in his thinking.” Further, the two men apparently clashed over Trump’s decision to backtrack on Afghanistan by increasing the U.S. presence in that war to start winning again. This is only one of the reported reasons that these two don’t sit on the same wavelength, for Tillerson prefers to move in a slow-and-steady manner, whereas Trump prefers dramatic and decisive action.

Matters were further complicated on Sunday when Tillerson distanced himself from the president’s rhetoric during a Fox News visit with Chris Wallace, and here’s what was said about Trump’s Charlottesville comments:

Tillerson: “I don’t believe anyone doubts the American people’s values or the commitment of the American government, or the government’s agencies to advancing those values and defending those values.” Wallace: “And the president’s values?” Tillerson: “The president speaks for himself.”

Wallace, who departs from most of his colleagues by taking regular jabs at the current White House, seemed somewhat taken aback by Tillerson’s choice of words. Of course, there have been months of rumors that Tillerson could swiftly be replaced by United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is eager to back up Trump on most policies, but will Tillerson’s Sunday words be the final straw? Watch below and judge for yourself.

(Via Axios & Fox News)