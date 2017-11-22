The Trump Organization Will Sever Financial Ties With Its Floundering NYC SoHo Hotel

#Donald Trump
11.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Trump Hotel in SoHo was supposed to be a crown jewel in the Trump family’s glittering empire. The venture was announced on The Apprentice a decade ago and was promoted by Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump long before they set foot on Capitol Hill. But while the Trump family has managed to turn plenty of controversies into gold, they never managed the same trick in SoHo. The first company the Trump Organization partnered with on the project has defaulted, and while CIM Group stepped in just three years ago, already they want a buyout that would enable them to rebrand.

Located just three miles downtown of Trump Tower, Trump SoHo features a blend of hotel rooms and condominiums in an arty upscale part of Manhattan. It could have been a big hit, but it’s faced many woes. There were immediate protests, zoning squabbles, irate neighbors, a construction worker’s tragic death, and plenty of litigation. One lawsuit alleges the Trump Organization puffed up its sales figures, prompting a criminal investigation. The cherry on the sundae was the closing of the hotel restaurant, which never reopened.

Now a decade old, the place needs an update, but investors don’t see the point. In fact, some are part of the problem. One of the many lawsuits the hotel is tangled up in includes a case that alleges the property was financed by a Russian criminal. Now the very Trump name is hurting the place, too. Don Jr. and Eric, who were the face of the hotel when it opened, are now the ones in charge of the decision to let it go. It will be up to CIM to regroup and rebrand.

(Via: the New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpdonald trump jr.eric trumpHOTELSNEW YORK CITYSoho

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP