As soon as the clock struck 12 Noon on inauguration day, the new presidential administration launched its own version of WhiteHouse.gov — complete with the removal of all references to climate change, civil rights, healthcare reform and the LGBT community. At the same time, a subsequent behind-the-scenes spat with the National Park Service’s Twitter account (and other governmental agencies with similarly rebellious social media presences) made it seem as though President Donald Trump’s digital arrival wouldn’t go so smoothly. Sure enough, recent visitors to the redesigned White House website discovered yet another glaring omission from its pages.

According to Gizmodo, the entry for the “Judicial Branch” on the website’s updated “Our Government” section is gone. Sure enough, anyone who Googles and manages to find an old link will only be greeted by a simple landing page and the statement, “Thank you for your interest in this subject.”

Paul Soulellis, a graphic designer based in New York, first drew attention to the discrepancy Sunday night with a series of tweets comparing the new WhiteHouse.gov’s “Our Government” section to the previous administration’s: