Time magazine has announced its shortlist for “Person of the Year” on Monday morning’s Today show, and it includes both President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Rounding out the list are Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, the #MeToo movement, North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers, China’s President Xi Jinping, the dreamers, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Whoever is chosen as the ultimate Time Person of the Year will be someone who has had the most impact on the world and the news this year for good or ill. Previously, Trump claimed that he had been approached about “probably” being named, but that he would have had to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot and that probably was no good and took a pass. Time managing editor Richard Stengel responded by saying, “Hate to tell you but that PROBABLY means you’re NOT Person of the Year. They just wanted a photo shoot. But I’m sure you still have that fake TIME cover somewhere in storage.”

Likewise, the official Time Twitter account noted that the “president is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year” and that the publication does not comment on its choice. The face of the annual cover will be announced on Wednesday, December 6.

