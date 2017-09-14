Getty Image

The ongoing saga of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) legislation protecting so-called “Dreamers” just got a little weirder thanks to Donald Trump’s latest tweet storm. On Thursday morning, he responded to previous reports indicating he and top Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi had reached a “deal” on the matter, which Attorney General Jeff Sessions had previously announced would be rescinded in March. “No deal was made last night on DACA,” Trump tweeted. “Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.”

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

To make matters even more confusing, the president also insisted his touted U.S.-Mexico border wall was “already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls.” On Wednesday, reports detailing his meeting with Pelosi and Schumer indicated their “deal” would not include the wall, but Trump is now claiming it “will continue to be built.” Either way, what has most people confused — be they journalists, pundits or eager Trump train passengers — is the president’s apparent inability to stay on a clear message.

Despite disputing the deal and emphasizing the wall, Trump had a lot more to say about Dreamers. That is, the same man whose administration imposed a controversial travel ban against Muslim countries and backed a new merit-based immigration system started defending illegal immigrants. “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military?” he asked rhetorically in another tweet. “They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own — brought in by parents at young age.”

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017