Between attacking his own justice department and the mayor of London, Donald Trump’s tweets haven’t been too presidential this week. The president’s noticeably sour mood may have something to do with former FBI Director James Comey’s congressional testimony, which is scheduled to take place before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Yet just over 24 hours before Comey’s public hearing is set to happen, Trump (or a White House communications department aide) tweeted out something surprisingly non-volatile: his decision regarding Comey’s replacement as FBI director.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” Trump said in the Wednesday morning tweet. “Details to follow.”

Politico reports Wray, who is currently a partner at the Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding, served President George W. Bush as an assistant attorney general from 2003 to 2005. Interestingly enough, Wray worked alongside Comey at Bush’s justice department when the latter was deputy attorney general, a position he also held from 2003 to 2005. The precise details of the pair’s working relationship — if any existed in the first place — remains unknown at this time.

Interestingly, Republican New Jersey governor and Trump surrogate Chris Christie endorsed Wray’s nomination. According to CBS News and other outlets, the endorsement is “interesting” since Wray represented the former Republican presidential candidate during his “Bridgegate” scandal. As for the president’s aforementioned turn on Twitter with this announcement, the seemingly sudden peace didn’t last too long as 30 minutes after naming Wray, Trump decided to tear into Obamacare.

Getting ready to leave for Cincinnati, in the GREAT STATE of OHIO, to meet with ObamaCare victims and talk Healthcare & also Infrastructure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

