Trump Pans The Obstruction Of Justice Report As ‘Phony’ Less Than 24 Hours After Calling For Unity

06.15.17 15 Comments

Donald Trump characteristically tweeted his response to a Washington Post report indicating Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s expanding Russia probe would now try to determine whether or not the president committed obstruction of justice. The story suggested Mueller would investigate Trump in regards to his sudden decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. And judging by the president’s latest tweet storm, he is none to happy about letting the man he reportedly considered firing pursue this line of inquiry.

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story [and] found zero proof,” Trump tweeted angrily, “so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.” The president then indirectly described Mueller and those taking part in the Russia probe as “some very bad and conflicted people,” and repeated his oft-used, ALL CAPS phrase “WITCH HUNT” to downplay the story altogether.

Many took issue with Trump’s implied attack on Mueller. As Bradd Jaffy of NBC News noted, “Mueller was a decorated Marine officer, commanded a rifle platoon in Vietnam” and received the “Bronze Star and Purple Heart” for his military services. Washington Post editor Dan Eggen added, “And a registered Republican who ran the FBI for 12 years, including through [the] aftermath of 9/11.” Yet perhaps more intriguing — if not downright problematic — is the timing of the president’s tweets, which he published less than 24 hours after calling for unity following the Congressional baseball field shooting.

