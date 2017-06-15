Donald Trump characteristically tweeted his response to a Washington Post report indicating Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s expanding Russia probe would now try to determine whether or not the president committed obstruction of justice. The story suggested Mueller would investigate Trump in regards to his sudden decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. And judging by the president’s latest tweet storm, he is none to happy about letting the man he reportedly considered firing pursue this line of inquiry.
“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story [and] found zero proof,” Trump tweeted angrily, “so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.” The president then indirectly described Mueller and those taking part in the Russia probe as “some very bad and conflicted people,” and repeated his oft-used, ALL CAPS phrase “WITCH HUNT” to downplay the story altogether.
Many took issue with Trump’s implied attack on Mueller. As Bradd Jaffy of NBC News noted, “Mueller was a decorated Marine officer, commanded a rifle platoon in Vietnam” and received the “Bronze Star and Purple Heart” for his military services. Washington Post editor Dan Eggen added, “And a registered Republican who ran the FBI for 12 years, including through [the] aftermath of 9/11.” Yet perhaps more intriguing — if not downright problematic — is the timing of the president’s tweets, which he published less than 24 hours after calling for unity following the Congressional baseball field shooting.
It’s so refreshing to have a President that makes you question his sanity everyday.
At least he isn’t wearing a tan suit. Could you imagine?
Or saluting with coffee in his hand. I mean MY GOD.
Oh please fire Mueller, Donnie. I fuckin dare ya.
Technically Sessions would be the one to fire him. Either way its a hilariously bad look.
Hmm…I’m shocked that Rep. Mark Sanford didn’t recommend that Trump try to clear his head by hiking the Appalachian Trail…
God, that’s a *solid* reference. Seriously nice work.
Cry more you fat orange bitchboy
Mueller is moving on Trump like a bitch.
lol +1
Sidebar: When Tom Brokaw says this is the craziest shit he’s ever seen (I’m paraphrasing), you know this is some crazy shit.
“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history…”
Could someone please explain to Donnie the etymology of “witch hunt.”
Okay, so I was curious and did. Awesome! So Trump is a Russian Bolshevik Propaganda-ist circa 1919. Yep, it fits him.
He really does not comprehend how this makes him look more guilty. Doesn’t he have a lawyer?
I’m starting to believe that, in the event he gets jammed up, he’ll do what he always does: try to settle out of court with a fat cash payment. Someone ought to maybe explain to him how that might not work in this situation…