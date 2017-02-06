House of Commons Speaker cheered as he opposes inviting Pres. Trump to address Parliament, citing “our opposition to racism and to sexism.” pic.twitter.com/cEyFQZ6Xp5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 6, 2017

If you think the United States Senate or the House of Representatives can be hot spots of volatile arguments or cumbersome shouting matches, then you’ve never witnessed the United Kingdom’s House of Commons. An insult as seemingly simple as “dodgy” can turn the room into a cavalcade of irritated British politicians and staffers. Yet Westminster Hall, where the House of Commons members meet regularly to trade barbs and pass legislation, is also where they invite the world’s dignitaries to address them during official state visits.

Unless you’re President Donald Trump, whose planned visit later this year might not include said address. That’s because Speaker John Bercow, whose role traditionally requires him to “remain above the partisan fray” according to the Associated Press, did just the opposite. Why? Because of the White House’s immigration ban, of course: