Watch President Trump And Vladimir Putin Shake Hands In Their First Face-To-Face Meeting At The G20 Summit

News Editor
07.07.17 9 Comments

Years after Donald Trump expressed his not-so-secret wish that Vladimir Putin would “become my new best friend,” the two finally came face-to-face at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. This meeting, of course, also follows a few decades of an apparently mutual obsession between Trump and Russia, along with U.S. intelligence’s consensus that Russia interfered with the U.S. election in an attempt to ensure a Trump victory. So, how did this much anticipated handshake go?

Well, the exchange was fairly awkward as the above Sky News clip reveals. Both men knew that the entire globe was watching, and while Putin has become increasingly defiant on the subject of hacking, Trump recently used part of his Poland speech to (falsely) claim that “nobody really knows” whether Russia did the election hacking. So, it’s not surprising to see some remarkably uncomfortable body language between the two men, and they did not go in for a close handshake, that’s for certain. Instead, they maintained a healthy (?) distance while Trump clumsily patted Putin’s elbow a few times.

On Friday afternoon, the two world leaders will hold a closed-door meeting that will be attended by a few close Trump associates, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump tweeted that he has “much to discuss” with Putin.

Here’s a longer version of the video (with some other world leader greetings), courtesy of the Bundesregierung Facebook page.

(Via Sky News & Bundesregierung)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpG20RUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 21 hours ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 23 hours ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 4 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 4 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 4 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 7 days ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP