Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet for the first time at the G20 summit in Hamburg pic.twitter.com/LQmSKkWQks
— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 7, 2017
Years after Donald Trump expressed his not-so-secret wish that Vladimir Putin would “become my new best friend,” the two finally came face-to-face at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. This meeting, of course, also follows a few decades of an apparently mutual obsession between Trump and Russia, along with U.S. intelligence’s consensus that Russia interfered with the U.S. election in an attempt to ensure a Trump victory. So, how did this much anticipated handshake go?
Well, the exchange was fairly awkward as the above Sky News clip reveals. Both men knew that the entire globe was watching, and while Putin has become increasingly defiant on the subject of hacking, Trump recently used part of his Poland speech to (falsely) claim that “nobody really knows” whether Russia did the election hacking. So, it’s not surprising to see some remarkably uncomfortable body language between the two men, and they did not go in for a close handshake, that’s for certain. Instead, they maintained a healthy (?) distance while Trump clumsily patted Putin’s elbow a few times.
On Friday afternoon, the two world leaders will hold a closed-door meeting that will be attended by a few close Trump associates, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump tweeted that he has “much to discuss” with Putin.
Here’s a longer version of the video (with some other world leader greetings), courtesy of the Bundesregierung Facebook page.
(Via Sky News & Bundesregierung)
So, with intelligence reports confirming russian interference in the election, the mapping of our telecommunications infrastructure and the hacking of our nuclear plants, trump will certainly have something to say, right? I hate the idea that he’s beholden to foreign interests, but if he doesn’t address this and fight, what other reason could there be?
He won’t say shit because he benefited from it and in the end, that, not the interest of the American people or the stabilization of our society, is all that matters to him.
….plus… pee tapes and what have you….
Just as @poonTASTIC said, he benefited from it. If he acknowledges it, then he’ll be acknowledging his illegitimacy as the president.
But, what’s the trump supporters spin on this? How do they defend this attack on America?
@Black Liberal Social Worker: that’s easy; their guy won. Trump “supporters” are more united in their hate for anything liberal than their love for Trump. Deep down, they know he’s useless, but Trump talks a lot of shit, and it’s better to be a tough-talking right-wing idiot than some pansy-assed “librul.” Anything to stick it to the Left, even if that means our institutions are assaulted upon on a daily basis. The lack of integrity on display here is sickening.
@Black Liberal Social Worker – the Trump supporter has shown they don’t give a fuck already. They believe pretty much anything he says, so if he says ‘nobody knows if it was Russia’ they believe him. Or they’ll flat out say “it’s better than Hillary winning”.
@Black Liberal Social Worker Their spin will be stupid and poorly-worded, because they are stupid.
I notice he didn’t try his alpha handshake bullshit with Putin. Huh, how surprising.
Poignant as fuck.